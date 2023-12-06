Student Loan Refinance Rates: December 6, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Drop

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are mixed.

According to Credible.com, during the week of November 27, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.46%. It was 6.28% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of November 27, 2023.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans dropped by 0.16 percentage points to 7.46%. The week before, the average stood at 7.62%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.76%, or 1.70 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $237 per month and approximately $8,438 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved up last week, from 5.68% on average to 6.28%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 6.28%, you’d pay approximately $389 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $3,356. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

When to Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

How To Find the Best Student Loan Refinance Rates?

The best student loan refinance rates typically go to borrowers with strong credit. To get the best rate, take some time to improve your credit before you apply. Paying down debts, reducing your credit utilization ratio and disputing any errors on your credit report can boost your credit.

Another option is applying for student loan refinance with a co-signer. If you can add a creditworthy co-signer to your application, you might qualify for a better interest rate. However, remember that your co-signer will share responsibility for the loan.

Finally, compare offers from multiple lenders. Each lender sets its own rates and terms, so shopping around can help you find a student loan refinance offer with the best rate.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.