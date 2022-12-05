Student Loan Refinance Rates: December 5, 2022—Loan Rates Start To Increase

Rates on refinanced student loans jumped up last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

According to Credible.com, from November 28 to December 3, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.21%. It was 3.89% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose by 0.45% to 6.21%. The average stood at 5.76% the week prior.

Because fixed interest rates remain steady throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s substantially lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.40%, or 2.81% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $224 per month and approximately $6,899 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved down last week by 0.04%, falling to 3.89%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 3.89% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $367. A borrower would pay $2,040 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. First, explore rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

Rates on variable loans may start out lower than rates on fixed-rate loans. Of course, because they’re variable, they’re subject to interest rate increases. You can limit the risk of interest rate increases with variable-rate loans by paying off your loan as quickly as possible. Still, if you like the reliability of a fixed payment, fixed-rate loans could be a better choice.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

There are a few things to keep in mind when refinancing a federal student loan into a private student loan. To begin, you’ll lose access to some benefits that federal student loans offer. For instance, you’ll no longer have access to income-driven repayment plans or deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to pay off a refinance loan quickly. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.