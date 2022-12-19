Student Loan Refinance Rates: December 19, 2022—Loan Rates Fall

The average interest rate on refinanced student loans dropped last week. For many borrowers, that means rates continue to be low enough to make refinancing a winning option.

From December 12 to December 17, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.02% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 3.78% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans decreased by 0.19% to 6.02%. The week prior, the average stood at 6.21%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.37%, or 2.65% lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s significantly lower than they would have received at this time last year.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $222 per month and approximately $6,669 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 3.78% on average from 3.89%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 3.78% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $366. A borrower would pay $1,981 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

Using a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they’re aware that they’ll be responsible for payments if you’re not able to for some reason. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

Getting The Best Rates

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

Variable rates typically start low, but they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

