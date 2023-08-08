Student Loan Refinance Rates: August 7, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Jump Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are jumping up.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace during the week of July 31, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.04%. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the rate was 6.48%, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of July 31, 2023.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week jumped by 1.41 percentage points to 7.04%. The week before, the average stood at 5.63%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.75%, or 1.29 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $233 per month and approximately $7,916 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student refinance loans moved up by 0.85% last week. Now it sits at 6.48%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 6.48%, you’d pay approximately $391 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $3,468. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. First, explore rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Getting The Best Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

Something to keep in mind when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to pay off a refinance loan quickly. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.