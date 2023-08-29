Student Loan Refinance Rates: August 28, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Edge Up

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are moving up.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan rose to 6.87% during the week of August 21. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan increased to 7.54% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

These rates are accurate as of August 21, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.07 percentage points to 6.87%. The average stood at 6.80% the week before.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.44%, or 1.43 percentage points lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a new rate that’s higher than what they would have received this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $231 per month and approximately $7,706 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, rates on variable five-year refinance student loans moved up, reaching 7.54% from 6.48% the week before.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 7.54%. You’d pay about $401 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $4,068 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

When to Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Asking a relative or friend to be a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they understand they’ll be responsible for any payments you can’t make. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

How To Find the Best Student Loan Refinance Rates?

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose access to some federal loan benefits. You’ll no longer have access to features like:

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans, or just a portion of your federal loans.

