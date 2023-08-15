Student Loan Refinance Rates: August 14, 2023—10-Year Loan Rates Rise

Interest rates on refinanced student loans are jumping up.

According to Credible.com, during the week of August 7, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.08%. It was 5.58% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of August 7, 2023.

Fixed-Rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week increased by 0.04 percentage points to 7.08%. The week before, the average stood at 7.04%.

Fixed interest rates won’t fluctuate throughout a borrower’s loan term. That means borrowers refinancing now will lock in a rate higher than one they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.46%, 1.62 percentage points lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $233 per month and approximately $7,965 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-Rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 5.58% on average from 6.70%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the financial index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 5.58% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $383. A borrower would pay $2,966 in total interest over the life of the loan. But the rate in this example is variable, and it could move up or down each month.

How To Find the Best Student Loan Refinance Rates?

One of the primary benefits of refinancing student loans is reducing your interest rate. Lowering your rate may lower your monthly payments and save you money. Here are some ways to get the best student loan refinance rates:

Work on your credit before you apply. The best student loan refinance rates usually go to borrowers with excellent credit. If you don’t immediately need a loan, improve your credit before applying to qualify for the best rates.

Add a creditworthy co-signer to your application. Applying with a co-signer can also help you score a better rate, especially if that co-signer has strong financial credentials.

Compare offers from multiple lenders. Shop around to find the best rates, since one lender might offer better rates than another. Many lenders let you prequalify for student loan refinancing online, which lets you check your rates with no obligation or impact on your credit score.

