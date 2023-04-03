Student Loan Refinance Rates: April 3, 2023—Loan Rates Fall

The average interest rate on refinanced student loans inched down last week.

According to Credible.com, from March 27 to April 1, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 7.01%. It was 5.01% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of March 27, 2023.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week dipped by 0.04% to 7.01%. The week prior, the average stood at 7.05%.

Because fixed interest rates don’t change throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s significantly lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 4.19%, or 2.82% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $232 per month and approximately $7,878 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 5.01% on average from 6.70%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 5.01%. You’d pay about $378 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $2,651 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

When to Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Finally, make sure you can save enough money to justify refinancing. At today’s rates, most borrowers with high credit scores can benefit from refinancing. But those with less-than-great credit who won’t receive the lowest fixed or variable interest rates may not. Start by exploring rates you could prequalify for via multiple lenders, then calculate your potential savings.

Refinancing Student Loans: What Else to Consider

Something to keep in mind when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefit, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

Variable rates typically start low, but they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

