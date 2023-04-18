Student Loan Refinance Rates: April 18, 2023—Loan Rates Inch Down

Rates on refinanced student loans have inched down since last week.

From April 10 to April 15, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.80% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

These rates are accurate as of April 10, 2023.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans fell to 6.80% from 6.89% the week before.

Let’s say you refinanced $20,000 in student loans at today’s average fixed rate. You’d pay around $230 per month and approximately $7,620 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

The average rate on a five-year loan is 6.23% as of Apr 3, 2023, the latest data available for this term.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

One big goal of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is reducing the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

Rates on variable loans may start out lower than rates on fixed-rate loans. Of course, because they’re variable, they’re subject to interest rate increases. You can limit the risk of interest rate increases with variable-rate loans by paying off your loan as quickly as possible. Still, if you like the reliability of a fixed payment, fixed-rate loans could be a better choice.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income to access the lowest interest rates.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

Something to keep in mind when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefit, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

If you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans, first make sure you likely won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to quickly pay off a refinance loan. You always have the option to refinance only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since federal loans’ fixed interest rates are typically quite low, you may also decide refinancing wouldn’t lead to substantial savings.

