Student Loan Refinance Rates: October 17, 2022—Loan Rates Start To Increase

Rates on refinanced student loans rose last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

According to Credible.com, from October 10 to October 15, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.72%. It was 2.92% on a five-year variable-rate loan. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace.

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week increased by 0.23% to 5.72%. The week prior, the average stood at 5.49%.

Fixed interest rates won’t fluctuate throughout a borrower’s loan term. That allows borrowers refinancing now to lock in a rate substantially lower than they would have received this time last year. At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.46%, 2.26% lower than today’s rate.

A borrower who refinances $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate would pay around $219 per month and approximately $6,309 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Last week, the average rate on a variable five-year refinance student loan fell to 2.92% on average from 3.41%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

If you were to refinance an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 2.92%, you’d pay approximately $359 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you’d pay around $1,520. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

The Right Time To Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require you to complete your degree before refinancing. Though it’s possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases, you’ll want to wait to refinance until after you’ve graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score.

If you don’t yet have strong enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or use a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should be aware that they’ll be responsible for making student loan payments if you no longer can and that the loan will appear on their credit report.

Before you choose to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough to justify refinancing. Shop at multiple lenders for rates and take your credit score into consideration when shopping around. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

Refinancing a student loan at the lowest possible interest rate is one of the best ways to reduce the amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan.

You may find that variable-rate loans start out lower than fixed-rate loans. But because they’re variable, they have the potential to rise in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by picking a loan term that’s short but with a payment that’s manageable. Then, pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against potential rate increases.

Regardless of whether you decide on a fixed- or variable-rate loan, it’s important to compare rates across multiple lenders to make sure you’re not missing out on possible savings. There’s a chance you could qualify for interest rate discounts by opting for automatic payments or by having an existing relationship with a lender.

Other Student Loan Refinancing Features to Consider

Something to keep in mind when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have stable income and you plan to quickly pay off your loan. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

