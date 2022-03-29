Student Loan Refinance Rates: March 29, 2022—Loan Rates Start To Increase

The average interest rate on refinanced student loans increased last week. For many borrowers, that means rates continue to be low enough to make refinancing a winning option.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 4.02% from March 21 to March 25. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 3.12% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed-rate Loans

Last week, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan increased by 0.22% to 4.02%. The average stood at 3.80% the week prior.

Because fixed interest rates remain the same throughout a borrower’s loan term, it’s possible to lock in a rate that’s significantly lower than you would have received at this time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.76%, or 0.26% lower than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $203 per month and approximately $4,322 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

Average variable rates on five-year refinance loans moved down last week by 0.10%, falling to 3.12%.

In contrast to fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the course of a loan term according to market conditions and the index they’re tied to. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—to 18%, for instance.

Let’s say you refinanced an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan with a variable interest rate of 3.12%. You’d pay about $360 on average per month. You’d pay approximately $1,626 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since the interest is variable, it could fluctuate up or down from month to month.

When to Refinance Student Loans

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

If your credit is poor or your income isn’t high enough to qualify, you have a couple of options. You can wait to refinance until you’ve built credit or you have enough income. Or, you can get a co-signer. Just make sure that the co-signer knows that if you can’t make student loan payments, they’ll be responsible. The loan will appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

A crucial caveat to mention is that refinancing federal student loans to a private loan means you’ll lose many federal loan perks, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

Fixed-rate Loans vs. Variable-rate Loans

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

Rates on variable loans may start out lower than rates on fixed-rate loans. Of course, because they’re variable, they’re subject to interest rate increases. You can limit the risk of interest rate increases with variable-rate loans by paying off your loan as quickly as possible. Still, if you like the reliability of a fixed payment, fixed-rate loans could be a better choice.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

