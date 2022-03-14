Student Loan Refinance Rates: March 14, 2022—Loan Rates Rise

Rates on refinanced student loans increased last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.85% from March 7 to March 11. That’s for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. The average interest rate on a five-year variable-rate loan was 3.49% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Related: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders

Fixed-rate Loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week rose by 0.10% to 3.85%. The week prior, the average stood at 3.75%.

At this time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.79%, or 0.06% lower than today’s rate. That means that borrowers who refinance now have the chance to lock in a rate that’s significantly lower than they would have received at this time last year.

If you were to refinance $20,000 in student loans to today’s average fixed rate, you’d pay around $201 per month and approximately $4,128 in total interest over 10 years, according to Forbes Advisor’s student loan calculator.

Variable-rate Loans

The average rate on five-year variable student refinance loans moved up by 0.43% last week. Now it sits at 3.49%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate during a loan term according to the index they’re tied to and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate rates monthly for borrowers with variable-rate loans, but they typically limit how high the rate can go—lenders may set a limit of 18%, for instance.

Refinancing an existing $20,000 loan to a five-year loan at 3.49% interest would yield a monthly payment of approximately $364. A borrower would pay $1,825 in total interest over the life of the loan. But since the rate in this example is variable, it could go up or down from month to month within that time frame.

Related: Should You Refinance Student Loans?

When Should You Refinance Student Loans?

Most lenders require borrowers to complete their degree before refinancing—though not all—so in most cases, wait to refinance until you’ve graduated. You’ll also need a good or excellent credit score and stable income in order to access the lowest interest rates.

Using a co-signer is one option for those who don’t have strong enough credit or income to qualify for a refinance loan. Alternatively, you could wait until your credit and income are stronger. If you decide to use a co-signer, make sure they’re aware that they’ll be responsible for payments if you’re not able to for some reason. The loan will also appear on their credit report.

It’s important to make sure you’ll save enough money when refinancing. While many borrowers with solid credit scores could benefit from refinancing at today’s interest rates, those with poorer credit won’t receive the lowest rates available.

Do the math to see if refinancing will benefit your situation. Shop around for rates and then calculate what you could save.

Refinancing Federal Loans to Private Loans

One big catch when refinancing federal student loans to private student loans is that you’ll lose many federal loan benefits, like income-driven repayment plans and generous deferment and forbearance options.

You may not need these programs if you have a stable income and plan to pay off your loan quickly. But make sure you won’t need these programs if you’re thinking about refinancing federal student loans.

If you do need the benefits of those programs, you could refinance only your private loans or just a portion of your federal loans.

Comparing Student Loan Refinancing Rates

For most borrowers, the biggest motivation to refinance student loans is to reduce the amount of interest they’ll pay. That means choosing the lowest possible interest rate is a top priority.

Variable rates typically start low, but they could rise in the future, making them a gamble. But one way to limit your risk exposure is to pay off your new refinance loan as fast as possible. Choose as short a loan term as you can manage, and pay extra when possible so that you’re not subject to potential rate increases in the future.

When considering your options, compare rates across multiple student loan refinancing lenders to ensure you’re not missing out on possible savings. Explore whether you qualify for additional interest rate discounts, potentially by choosing automatic payments or by having an existing financial account with a lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.