Student Loan Payments Are Resuming in October -- Here's What to Do If You Can't Pay

After a three-and-a-half-year pause, federal student loan payments will be required once again, with due dates starting in October. With the average monthly student loan payment being nearly $400, it's fair to say that this could be a financial shock to many borrowers. The good news is that there are two ways you may be able to reduce or eliminate your student loan payments because of the Biden administration's relief plan.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of 8/29/2023

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.