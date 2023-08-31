Student Loan Interest Is Back—How Struggling Borrowers Can Ease The Wallet Pain

The pause on student loan interest is over. Effective Friday, federal student loans are accruing interest for the first time since a pandemic-related pause on interest and payments went into effect in March 2020.

Roughly 40 million borrowers will start having to make payments again in October. However, many student loan holders may not immediately feel the full impact because of several initiatives that were announced this summer.

If you have a federal student loan, it’s important to understand your loan status and your potential costs now, so you can more easily handle your monthly payments down the road and keep your balance from growing.

What to Do about Your Student Loans Now

The first step is to log into your account online and gather as much information as possible about your loan, including the interest rate and your next payment due date.

If you’re on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, which bases monthly payments on your current discretionary income, you should check when it is set to renew. Prior to the pandemic-related forbearance, borrowers in an IDR plan had to recertify their income annually.

“If you haven’t had to renew your plan during the forbearance, you need to call your servicer and figure out what your payments are going to be, when you resume [payments] and also, when you need to renew your plan next because it’s a very specific date,” says Chris Varela, owner of Varela Financial, which offers student loan strategies to graduate professionals.

Know More Than Your Student Loan Servicer

Servicers may not be up to date on many of the loans they hold because they were restricted from pursuing payments or adding interest during the more than three years of federal forbearance. And some federal student loan servicers have not renewed their contracts with the Department of Education, so you may have a new servicer by now.

You can find out who your loan servicer is through your Federal Student Aid account or by calling the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243.

Because of the changes, it might be up to you to report information to your loan servicer rather than depending on your servicer to know everything about your loan or to recommend your best path forward.

“You should not rely on your loan servicer to make recommendations on what plan you should be on, or to project out what your current and future costs would be on the plan,” Varela says. “They are notorious for putting people on the incorrect plans…not on purpose, I think they just don’t know.”

Problems with borrowers in the wrong repayment plan were so widespread that in July, the Biden Administration waived $39 billion in student loan debt for IDR borrowers who were supposed to have had their debt forgiven after reaching 20 or 25 years of payment.

It’s among several student loan relief efforts the administration launched after the Supreme Court blocked a larger plan to forgive $441 billion in federal student loan debt on June 30.

Student Loan Relief Options

There are several things you can do to lessen the burden of federal student loan payments, including getting an IDR plan, refinancing your loan or consolidating your debt.

The newest relief efforts through the Education Department announced in July also include:

An on-ramp to resume loan repayments through September 30, 2024. During this time, your payments are still due and interest will still accrue effective September 1 of this year, but any delinquency will not appear on your credit report.

A newly established IDR plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, that significantly lowers or entirely removes payments for certain low-income borrowers with loans in good standing.

Roughly $39 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 800,000 borrowers who were steered into a costly program through an IDR plan. The administration intends to expand this forgiveness for more IDR plan borrowers going forward.

For some of these temporary options, like the on-ramp to repayments, eligible borrowers are automatically enrolled. But you do have to actively sign up for an IDR plan, like SAVE. In addition to keeping track of your loan and shopping for relief options, watch for any changes that might be announced by the Education Department as it continues to explore other relief remedies.

“We are developing a new debt relief program through a process called negotiated rulemaking,” the Education Department said on its website. “This process will take time, and you will be required to make payments in the meantime.”

