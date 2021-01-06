Student Loan In Collections, But Now You Can Pay? Here’s What To Do

Every year, about a million borrowers default on their student loans—and that number may increase.

Research from the Brookings Institute found that nearly 40% of borrowers who took out student loans in the early 2000s may default by 2023. That’s potentially millions of borrowers. To make matters worse, the Covid-19 pandemic has put many borrowers in a financial situation they never expected to experience.

But what happens if a borrower who’s defaulted on their student loans can suddenly afford to make their payments? Is it too late, or can these borrowers dig their way out of default? Here are the options for borrowers whose loans have gone to collections.

Options for Federal Student Loans

Borrowers with federal student loans can use one of two methods to remove their loans from collections.

Consolidation

You can consolidate federal student loans that have been sent to collections to lower or simplify your monthly payments. Student loan and bankruptcy lawyer Jay Fleischman says this process normally takes 90 days or less to complete. Once the loan is consolidated, the loan is no longer in default.

“As a matter of course, I will normally consider consolidation as the first line of defense,” Fleischman says.

During the consolidation process, you can choose among a variety of repayment plans, including income-driven repayment. If you work in a government or a non-profit job, you may start working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). If you’re a teacher or health care professional, you may be eligible for a state-based forgiveness program.

If you choose the consolidation route, your credit report will still show that you defaulted on your loans. This may hurt your chances of getting another loan, like a mortgage or small business loan. But the default will have less of an impact on your credit report over time and will fall off your report generally in seven years.

You will not be eligible for consolidation if your loans are already consolidated, if you only have one direct loan, if your wages are already being garnished (unless the garnishment is lifted) or if the lender has won a judgment in court against you (unless it has been vacated).

The federal government also has some general eligibility requirements for federal student loans. If you lose eligibility because of a criminal act or other reason, you will not be eligible to consolidate. In these instances, your next best option is rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation is another avenue available to borrowers whose student loans have gone to collections. The process involves borrowers making nine separate voluntary payments in a 10-month period to get their loans back in good standing.

The monthly payments are calculated as 15% of your discretionary income. Discretionary income is the difference between your annual income and 150% of federal poverty guidelines for your state and family size. Once those nine payments are made, you will no longer be in default and you can resume making regular payments.

If the government has already started garnishing your wages, it will only stop after you’ve made your fifth payment under rehabilitation.

Because rehabilitation is a much longer process, Fleischman says he would only recommend it to borrowers who do not qualify for consolidation.

One of the benefits of rehabilitation over consolidation is that it will erase all evidence of the default on your credit report. However, the report will still show the late payments you made that led to the default in the first place. These late payments will stay on your credit report for seven years.

Options for Private Student Loans

Borrowers whose private student loans have gone to collections have fewer alternatives than those with federal loans.

Most private lenders will not allow you to resume making regular payments. Instead, you’ll have to deal with the collection agency, who will either let you settle the debt for less than the amount due or pay in full. If the collection agency forgives any part of your student loans, it may be counted as income and you’ll owe taxes on the amount.

How to Avoid Having Federal Student Loans Sent to Collections

The federal government will send student loans to collections after nine months of non-payment. If you’ve already missed a payment or you’re worried about missing one in the future, here are some strategies to consider.

Change Your Repayment Plan

Borrowers with federal loans can switch to a less expensive repayment plan if they’re currently making payments under the standard repayment plan.

These options include income-driven repayment, in which payments will be determined based on your annual salary and family size. Depending on the type of loan you have, the remaining balance will be forgiven after either 20 or 25 years’ worth of payments. Borrowers will have to pay taxes on the amount forgiven.

You also can use an extended or graduated repayment plan if you want a lower monthly payment. These plans do not include any loan forgiveness, however. You can use the Federal Student Aid Loan Simulator to see how your payment may change.

Apply for Deferment

If payments on an income-driven plan are still too high, you can apply to defer your federal loans. Federal loan borrowers can defer their loans for up to 12 months at a time for a total of 36 months.

If you have subsidized student loans, then the federal government may waive any interest that would normally accrue during the deferment. If you only have unsubsidized loans, then interest will still accrue.

How to Avoid Having Private Student Loans Sent to Collections

While borrowers with private student loans have fewer options than those with federal loans, there are some actions they can take before their loans default.

Apply for Forbearance

Some private lenders have their own forbearance programs for borrowers. Most of these programs will continue to charge interest during the deferred time, and that interest may be added to the original balance.

Some lenders offer forbearance programs for those who have been laid off or furloughed. Under SoFi’s Unemployment Protection Program, for example, payments will be deferred for three-month increments and can be renewed for 12 months in total.

CommonBond offers a three-month forbearance program for those experiencing economic hardship. This program is available for 24 months in total, but borrowers cannot defer payments for more than 12 consecutive months at a time.

Contact the Lender

If your private lender doesn’t offer deferment or if you’ve maxed out the deferment, Fleischman says the next step is to contact the lender. You never know what kind of assistance they can offer unless you call.

“That lapse in communication is really a major reason why so many borrowers go into default,” Fleischman says.

Many borrowers avoid calling their lender because they feel embarrassed, Fleischman says, but being transparent will lead to better results than avoiding the problem.

