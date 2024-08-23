Student Loan Forgiveness: What Might Happen Under A Harris-Walz Presidency

We also explored how a second Trump presidency might approach student loans here.

The average borrowing cost of $32,000 for a bachelor’s degree is a significant issue impacting millions of Americans. As talk of a potential Harris-Walz administration gains traction, the question arises: What would their approach to student loans look like if they win the White House?

While predicting exact policies is impossible, political analysts and experts can make educated guesses by looking at how the Biden-Harris administration has dealt with student loans and the broader Democratic stance on higher education and debt relief.

“I believe Harris and the Democratic Party largely agree that snowballing student loans represent a significant crisis—where borrowers might pay back twice what they borrowed because of high interest, yet still find themselves deeper in debt,” says Rebecca Gill, associate professor of political science at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Let’s dive into what might be on the horizon.

Harris’ Efforts to Expand Loan Forgiveness

Kamala Harris has a track record of supporting expanded student loan forgiveness, so she could keep pushing for measures to make college more affordable and accessible.

As vice president, she championed student loan reforms like the SAVE Plan, which reduced payments based on income and saved the typical borrower around $1,000 annually.

As of August 2024, a federal court hit pause on the SAVE Plan, so if you’re enrolled, you’re in forbearance—no payments, no interest, but also no progress toward forgiveness. The Department of Education is assessing the ruling, with updates available on StudentAid.gov.​

As senator, she co-sponsored the “What You Can Do for Your Country Act” in 2019 which aimed to make it easier for public service workers to qualify for loan forgiveness by simplifying the process and expanding eligibility.

“What Harris will do with student loans is pretty straightforward,” says Keith Gaddie, Hoffman chair and professor at Texas Christian University. “If you look at the Biden administration’s consistent efforts to delay or forgive student debts, you can expect a Harris administration to continue that approach.”

Higher Education Funding

Kamala Harris has been all about boosting federal support for higher education.

As vice president, she supported budgets that propose increasing the maximum Pell Grant by $500, an initiative estimated to aid over 6.8 million students. These plans build on cross-party collaboration that has already increased the Pell Grant by $900 over the past two years, intending to double the award by 2029.

Additionally, Harris has advocated for expanding free community college and providing subsidized tuition for students from families earning less than $125,000 at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), tribal colleges and universities (TCCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs). She also backed billions of dollars in funding for these institutions. This approach reflects her commitment to ensuring that financial barriers don’t limit opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

Given her track record, it’s likely Harris would keep pushing these priorities as president to make education more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Harris’ Push for Accountability and Regulation in For-Profit Colleges

Harris has a history of cracking down on for-profit colleges and protecting students from shady lending practices.

As California attorney general, she went after Corinthian Colleges for misleading students, leading to a $1.1 billion judgment against them.

In the Senate, she co-sponsored the PROTECT Students Act, which aimed to tighten oversight on for-profit schools and ensure they delivered real value to students.

Harris also backed the Borrower Defense rule, helping students get their loans forgiven if their schools scammed them. Given this history, she could likely keep pushing for stricter regulations and better accountability for these institutions if she became president.

Harris’ Higher Ed Game Plan Could Forgive, Reduce, Invest

Harris is likely all-in on making college more affordable. Analysts expect her to push for major student loan forgiveness, better repayment plans, lower interest rates and more federal funding for higher education. She’s focused on helping students avoid crushing debt and ensuring everyone has a shot at a quality education without breaking the bank.

However, Gill says that executive action will only go so far.

“The Biden administration has had to piece together authority over student loans from different parts of existing legislation, which grants various powers. This approach is clever, especially without a congressional majority to pass new, more specific laws,” Gill says. “However, these executive interpretations often hit a wall with the Supreme Court, which is currently focused on reducing the authority of executive branch agencies.”

To overcome this, Democrats would need a strong majority in Congress or filibuster changes to Senate rules, neither of which are a certainty.

