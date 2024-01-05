Student Loan Forgiveness For Nonprofit Workers

Nonprofit workers may receive student loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Before you apply for PSLF forgiveness, make sure you meet the career, payment and eligibility requirements. You may also consider other options if you don’t qualify.

What Is Public Service Loan Forgiveness?

Public service loan forgiveness, or PSLF, is a federal program that allows federal student loan borrowers to receive loan forgiveness based on where they work and how long they’ve been making payments. If you qualify, you may receive forgiveness for your remaining loan balance.

How To Qualify for PSLF

To qualify for PSLF, you’ll need to:

Work full-time for a qualifying employer, including federal, state, local and nonprofit organizations

Have direct loans under an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan

Make 120 qualifying payments on those loans

Qualified employers include all government organizations and 501(c)3 nonprofit groups. Only full-time employees are eligible for PSLF. Full-time AmeriCorps or Peace Corps volunteers are also eligible for forgiveness.

If you work for a nonprofit agency that isn’t 501(c)3 tax-exempt, you may still be eligible for PSLF if the employer is:

Military, law enforcement or emergency management

Public interest legal services from an organization that is partially or fully funded by a government entity

Early childhood education

Working in public service for the elderly or disabled folks

Public health workers

Public libraries, school libraries, public education or other school-based services

You can search for your employer to determine your eligibility for the PSLF program. Borrowers don’t have to work for the same employer while making qualified payments, but full-time employment with an eligible employer is still required.

Qualifying payments include any payment made under a qualified repayment plan and for at least the minimum amount required. These payments must be one-time while you’re employed full-time with an eligible employer.

While it will take at least ten years to make 120 qualifying monthly payments before you’re eligible for PSLF, you can use the PSLF Help Tool to track your progress towards loan forgiveness.

How To Apply for PSLF

Before applying, determine if you’re enrolled in a qualifying repayment plan with an eligible loan. All IDR plans are eligible, including income-based repayment (IBR), income-contingent repayment (ICR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE). Use the PSLF Help Tool to complete your form and submit it to MOHELA, the only student loan servicer that handles PSLF.

You can complete the PSLF form annually to find out how many more payments are left before you receive forgiveness. If you don’t already have MOHELA, your loan servicer will eventually change to MOHELA as you stay on track for forgiveness.

Career-based Nonprofit Work

Loan forgiveness for public sector workers aren’t limited to government employees. While the company, agency or organization you work for is important for PSLF eligibility, the work you complete is also considered in some cases.

Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers

There are several ways that healthcare workers can qualify for forgiveness with other organizations and programs, including the National Health Service Corps, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and others.

Aside from those, nurses have their own additional ways to get student loan forgiveness, including through the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program. Healthcare workers should also check state-specific programs to see what they need to qualify for forgiveness.

Dentists

Dentists can also get student loan forgiveness through the National Institutes of Health and the National Health Service Corps. There are also some repayment programs for dentists who are veterans, including Army, Navy and Air Force service members—Veterans Affairs (VA) workers may also be eligible.

Lawyers

While many lawyers might be eligible under PSLF, there are some additional forgiveness plans for lawyers. There’s the Herbert S. Garten Loan Repayment Assistance Program and the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Program, among others.

Teachers

Teachers might qualify for some forgiveness programs aside from PSLF, including the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program offered through the federal government. If you can’t qualify for federal student loan forgiveness, you may receive forgiveness on the state level. You can also receive both PSLF and Teacher Loan Forgiveness at the same time as long as you qualify for both.

Perkins Loan borrowers can also receive forgiveness through the Perkins Loan Teacher Cancellation program. To qualify, you must work for a nonprofit school in early childhood education and serve low-income families as a special education teacher.

Additional Forgiveness Opportunities

If you don’t qualify for the PSLF program or other federal forgiveness opportunities, there are more ways to get forgiveness, including:

State-sponsored forgiveness programs. Some states have forgiveness programs for workers in the public sector, healthcare or education. Consider state-sponsored programs if you don’t qualify for federal forgiveness.

Some states have forgiveness programs for workers in the public sector, healthcare or education. Consider state-sponsored programs if you don’t qualify for federal forgiveness. Work-sponsored programs. Some employers offer loan repayment as an employment benefit. This benefit could include matching contributions up to a certain dollar amount or making payments on your behalf.

Some employers offer loan repayment as an employment benefit. This benefit could include matching contributions up to a certain dollar amount or making payments on your behalf. IDR plans. While getting on an IDR plan is required for PSLF, not everyone who is on one is on track for forgiveness. But all IDR plans forgive the remaining balance after 20 or 25 years, depending on which plan you have.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.