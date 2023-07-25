Student Loan Forgiveness Collapse Will Force Third of Americans To Cut Spending in 5 Impactful Ways

On June 30, the Supreme Court officially struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, one which would have cleared up to $20,000 of debt for tens of millions of Americans. Adding to the issue? The fact that the student loan moratorium — in effect since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is ending September 1, meaning that repayments will resume at that time.

The collapse of the student loan forgiveness plan is forcing many consumers to pare down their spending. According to a new survey by Quicken, ​​31% of Americans said if the freeze lifted on student loan payments — which it will, shortly — they’d have to cut down on their spending in the second half of the year.

What exactly will these borrowers reduce or stop spending on? Here are a few possibilities.

Haircuts

We all need a trim now and again (or even a new ‘do altogether), but this is an expense that may be delayed. The average haircut costs anywhere from $20 to $60, Katie Ross — EVP, American Consumer Credit Counseling — told GOBankingRates last May. But anyone in a popular metro area knows that haircuts can go for substantially more than that.

Gym Memberships

Gyms were hard hit by the pandemic, with 22% of them shutting down operations, per the National Health & Fitness Alliance (NHFA). Unfortunately, tough times may not be over for the fitness industry yet, as student loan borrowers are forced to pay back their loans. Ross said that the average gym membership costs up to $60 a month.

Pricey Electronics

The retail revenue from consumer electronics sales in the U.S keeps growing, but it may take a dip now that people are cornered back into paying down significant student loan debt.

“Upgrading to the latest and greatest electronics every year can be costly, and it may not be necessary for most people,” Hanna Olivas, co-author of “Becoming An Unstoppable Woman In Finance: 29 Strategic Financial Experts.” told GOBankingRates last May.

Spa Days

Need a spa day to take the edge off the work week and rejuvenate? This indulgence may have to go out the window as student loan repayments resume.

“Americans can save money by opting for more affordable spa treatments or doing beauty services at home,” Olivas said.

Travel

The travel industry has made a roaring comeback since the peak of the pandemic. However, travel costs are soaring and hopeful adventurers may be forced to pare down on spending on this experience given current circumstances.

“By cutting back on expensive trips and opting for more affordable options, such as road trips or camping, individuals and families can save a significant amount of money,” Percy Grunwald, co-founder at Compare Banks, told GOBankingRates. “The savings will depend on the individual’s travel habits, but it could easily add up to thousands of dollars per year.”

This may not be all that indebted borrowers need to cut down on. According to the Education Data Initiative, 43.6 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, and the average balance is $37,717.

TransUnion exec Liz Pagel also echoed many of the above sentiments in prepared remarks:

“The majority of consumers with a student loan have not been required to make payments for the better part of three years. Payment amounts will vary, but many of these consumers have taken on additional debt since the last time they had to pay their student loans. It’s important for both lenders and consumers to be prepared for this new payment shock. These additional credit products mean additional monthly payments, the accumulation of which may pose added challenges for households attempting to reintegrate student loan payments into their monthly budget.”

