Student Loan Forgiveness Calculator: Check If You Qualify

President Joe Biden recently made a historic announcement about student loan forgiveness: Federal student loan borrowers who meet income requirements are eligible for up to $20,000 in loan cancellation.

However, many were left with questions about the finer details of the program. Use our student loan forgiveness calculator below to see if you qualify for loan forgiveness and how much of your debt could be canceled.

Who Qualifies for Student Loan Forgiveness?

To qualify for this forgiveness program, you must have federal student loans and meet specific income requirements. The income limits are based on your adjusted gross income (AGI) in either the 2020 or 2021 tax year. People who earned less than $125,000 annually (or $250,000 if filing taxes jointly) are eligible. If you qualify in either of those years, you can get forgiveness.

How Much Student Loan Debt Can Be Forgiven?

If you meet the income criteria and owe money on federal student loans, you’re eligible for $10,000 in student loan forgiveness, or up to your existing loan balance, whichever is less. If you also received a Pell Grant along with your student loans, you’re eligible for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Most borrowers will have to submit a simple application before their loan forgiveness can be processed. The application is expected to be released in early October. Subscribe to the Department of Education’s mailing list to be notified when the application is open.

After you submit an application, expect loan forgiveness in four to six weeks. The Department of Education will accept applications until December 31, 2023 and process them as they’re received. However, if you want your loans forgiven before payments resume on January 1, 2023, the department recommends submitting an application by November 15, 2022.

About 8 million borrowers won’t have to do anything to get forgiveness. If the government has recent income data for you, it can automatically process your loan cancellation. If you’re not sure if this describes you, submit an application to be safe.

Other Student Loan Forgiveness Programs

While Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is the largest loan cancellation to date, there are other federal forgiveness opportunities you may qualify for. However, these programs generally have much narrower eligibility requirements and require years of repayment to qualify.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Under the PSLF program, borrowers who work full-time at a nonprofit organization or government agency could have their loans forgiven after making 120 qualifying payments. Not all federal loan types qualify, and you must be enrolled in an eligible income-driven repayment (IDR) plan to participate.

For more guidance, use Federal Student Aid’s PSLF help tool to search for qualifying employers and confirm your eligibility.

Income-driven Repayment Forgiveness

There are several IDR plans offered by the Department of Education, each of which set your loan payments at a percentage of your income. After you make payments for 20 or 25 years, depending on the plan, you can have your remaining loan balance forgiven.

Some of these plans require you to meet certain income requirements, but others are open to anyone with eligible federal student loans.

While IDR plans can lower your monthly payments, you often end up paying more in interest than a standard repayment schedule since you’re in debt for at least 20 years. Federal Student Aid’s loan simulator can help you compare costs between different repayment plans.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Educators who work in low-income schools could have federal student loans forgiven under the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program. You must teach full-time at a low-income elementary or secondary school for five consecutive years to be eligible for up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness. Not all federal student loans are eligible for this program.

Loan Discharge Programs

You might have your federal student loans discharged or canceled in select circumstances. For example, if your school closes, acts fraudulently or you become permanently and severely disabled, you could have your federal student loans erased.

Review our full list of discharge programs to see if you might qualify.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are current students eligible for forgiveness?

Yes, you’re eligible for forgiveness if you’re still in school. Federal student loans disbursed before July 1, 2022 are eligible for cancellation, regardless of whether you’re in school or never graduated.

What is the income limit for student loan forgiveness?

Federal student loan borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in either the 2020 or 2021 tax years are eligible. For those who filed taxes jointly or as a head of household, the income limit is $250,000.

What type of student loans are eligible for forgiveness?

All student loans that are held by the federal government are eligible for this forgiveness program. That includes direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans, along with PLUS loans borrowed by parents or graduate students. Even if you’ve defaulted on your federal loans, they’re still eligible.

It’s less certain what will happen to those with Federal Family Education loans (FFEL) and Perkins loans that are owned by private lenders. The federal government is working with third-party lenders to include these debts in the forgiveness measure, but more details have yet to be released. Borrowers may also consolidate their privately held federal student loans via a direct consolidation loan to qualify for forgiveness.

If your loans were eligible for the Covid-19 payment pause, they’re also eligible for this forgiveness opportunity. Private student loans are not eligible for forgiveness.

Have more questions? Check out our comprehensive student loan forgiveness FAQs.

