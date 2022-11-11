Student Loan Forgiveness Applications Halted After Court Ruling

The Department of Education stopped accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a judge in Texas declared the plan illegal on Thursday, Nov. 10. President Joe Biden’s order to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per eligible borrower has already faced multiple legal challenges, but this week’s ruling represents the most serious roadblock so far.

However, the Biden administration isn’t backing down. “We are disappointed in the decision of the Texas court to block loan relief moving forward,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. “The Department of Justice has appealed today’s decision on our behalf, and we will continue to keep borrowers informed about our efforts to deliver targeted relief.”

What Is the Texas Lawsuit About?

In August, Biden issued an executive order instructing the Department of Education to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for those filing taxes jointly). Borrowers who have Pell Grants can apply for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

The Texas proceeding was initiated by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group that filed the lawsuit in October on behalf of two student loan borrowers. The group alleges that the two plaintiffs—one of whom does not qualify for forgiveness and the other who only qualifies for partial loan cancellation—could not comment on the forgiveness program before it was rolled out because the Biden administration violated federal procedure.

Federal Judge Mark Pittman sided with the plaintiffs, writing, “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone.” His decision suspends the forgiveness program, but the Justice Department has already appealed the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, it could take months to resolve the case, putting the president’s forgiveness timeline in jeopardy.

What Does This Mean for Borrowers?

While the student loan forgiveness program was already on hold due to other legal challenges, the Department of Education has halted forgiveness applications after this week’s ruling. Borrowers who haven’t yet applied will need to wait until the government’s appeal of the Texas case is resolved. You can subscribe to updates from the Department of Education or check the Federal Student Aid website to stay up to date on the most recent information.

If you’ve already submitted a forgiveness application, there’s nothing more you need to do. More than 26 million borrowers have submitted forgiveness requests, and 16 million applications have already been approved and sent to loan servicers. However, no forgiveness can be processed until these legal matters have been settled.

Debt forgiveness was initially expected to begin in November, but that timeline is now unlikely. Federal student loan payments, which have been paused since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to resume in January 2023. Millions of borrowers who are hoping for forgiveness may need to restart payments until the courts can resolve these issues. It’s not clear if the Biden administration will delay the payment restart due to the most recent legal setbacks.

Not sure if you’re eligible for student loan forgiveness? Use our student loan forgiveness calculator to see if you qualify or review frequently asked questions about the program.

Other Legal Cases Are Still Pending

The Texas lawsuit isn’t the only proceeding against student loan forgiveness. A federal appeals court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in October, preventing any debt from being canceled. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay in response to a motion from six Republican-led states—Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

These six states are suing the Biden administration to prevent student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. They argue that the administration doesn’t have the power to issue the order without Congressional approval. A federal district judge dismissed the lawsuit before the states appealed to the 8th Circuit Court. At that point, the temporary stay was issued.

“The order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case, or suggest that the case has merit,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary. “It merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision.” A final decision in this proceeding is still pending.

In two separate events, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected bids to block the forgiveness program.

