Student Loan Debt vs. Salaries: Does an Ivy League Degree Actually Pay Off?

Attending an Ivy League school may add some prestige to your resume -- but does it actually translate into salaries that make up for the high price tag of attending these schools? For some, it might -- the average salary for Ivy League graduates who are 10 years post-grad is $90,500, CNBC reported. And graduates from the top-earning Ivy League school earn a median salary of $103,246 at that point in their careers.
To put these numbers in perspective, here's a look at the average annual cost, median debt at graduation and median earnings 10 years after attendance for federal aid recipients of all eight Ivy League schools. Schools are ranked from lowest to highest median earnings.
8. Brown University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $78,943
- Average annual cost: $29,544
- Median debt at graduation: $13,000
7. Harvard University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $84,918
- Average annual cost: $13,872
- Median debt at graduation: $12,665
6. Yale University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $88,655
- Average annual cost: $15,296
- Median debt at graduation: $13,142
5. Columbia University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $89,871
- Average annual cost: $22,823
- Median debt at graduation: $21,500
4. Cornell University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,176
- Average annual cost: $37,042
- Median debt at graduation: $14,500
3. Dartmouth College
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,627
- Average annual cost: $32,410
- Median debt at graduation: $17,000
2. Princeton University
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,689
- Average annual cost: $9,836
- Median debt at graduation: $10,450
1. University of Pennsylvania
- Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $103,246
- Average annual cost: $25,046
- Median debt at graduation: $16,763
All data is sourced from the Department of Education via CNBC and is accurate as of April 11, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Debt vs. Salaries: Does an Ivy League Degree Actually Pay Off?
