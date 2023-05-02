News & Insights

Student Loan Debt vs. Salaries: Does an Ivy League Degree Actually Pay Off?

May 02, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Attending an Ivy League school may add some prestige to your resume -- but does it actually translate into salaries that make up for the high price tag of attending these schools? For some, it might -- the average salary for Ivy League graduates who are 10 years post-grad is $90,500, CNBC reported. And graduates from the top-earning Ivy League school earn a median salary of $103,246 at that point in their careers.

To put these numbers in perspective, here's a look at the average annual cost, median debt at graduation and median earnings 10 years after attendance for federal aid recipients of all eight Ivy League schools. Schools are ranked from lowest to highest median earnings.

Brown University campus

8. Brown University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $78,943
  • Average annual cost: $29,544
  • Median debt at graduation: $13,000

Harvard University

7. Harvard University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $84,918
  • Average annual cost: $13,872
  • Median debt at graduation: $12,665

Yale-Univesrity-Connecticut

6. Yale University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $88,655
  • Average annual cost: $15,296
  • Median debt at graduation: $13,142
Low Memorial Library at Columbia University in New York City.

5. Columbia University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $89,871
  • Average annual cost: $22,823
  • Median debt at graduation: $21,500
Cornell University McGraw Tower in Ithaca New York

4. Cornell University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,176
  • Average annual cost: $37,042
  • Median debt at graduation: $14,500

Dartmouth College New Hampshire Hanover

3. Dartmouth College

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $91,627
  • Average annual cost: $32,410
  • Median debt at graduation: $17,000
Princeton University in New Jersey

2. Princeton University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,689
  • Average annual cost: $9,836
  • Median debt at graduation: $10,450
University of Pennsylvania

1. University of Pennsylvania

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $103,246
  • Average annual cost: $25,046
  • Median debt at graduation: $16,763

All data is sourced from the Department of Education via CNBC and is accurate as of April 11, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Debt vs. Salaries: Does an Ivy League Degree Actually Pay Off?

