Student Loan Debt in Red States vs. Blue States

February 26, 2024

It’s no secret that student loan debt has plagued career-driven students and post-graduates across the fifty states for the last forty years. According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, from 1980 to 2020, the average price of tuition and other fees such as board and textbooks has increased a whopping 169%. That’s an extreme hike in price for a system meant to prepare students for a career.

When creating a list for student loan debt in each state, we must consider the factors why certain states are higher than others, and these reasons are typically higher education, state policies, the economic landscape of that state, and many other causes. To find these numbers, data was sourced from the Student Loan Index of 2023 for the most recent figures on amount of student loan debt per state.

GoBankingRates then used these numbers to compare states and numbers with the political voting results from the 2020 presidential election to see if there was a correlation between student debt and political leanings. Turns out there might be. Please see the analysis at the end of the gallery for the consensus on the data. Here’s the list:

Historic building and campus at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Alabama (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000

Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

Arkansas (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000

West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

Florida (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Deer Creek in Hailey Idaho

Idaho (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Bridge-Iron Bridge and Waterfall-Kokomo Creek-Howard County Indiana.

Indiana (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

Downtown Des Moines, Iowa with the Pioneers of the Territory statue in the foreground.

Iowa (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $31,000
tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

Kansas (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000

Beautiful evening scene in Kentucky's Bluegrass region.

Kentucky (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
New Orleans, USA - July 16, 2013: people enter the riverfront Streetcar Line in New Orleans, USA.

Louisiana (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Railroad Yard Aerial stock photo

Missouri (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Livingston Montana

Montana (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000

Sunset in Omaha Nebraska.

Nebraska (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $30,000
Downtown Asheville, North Carolina at Grove Arcade.

North Carolina (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

Ohio (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA lighthouse

South Carolina (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $39,000
Badlands National Park in South Dakota

South Dakota (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Nashville, United States - May 5, 2016: Single family residential homes are painted different colors in a Tennessee neighborhood.

Tennessee (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Aerial view urban sprawl with colorful fall foliage near Dallas, Texas, USA.

Texas (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
People trekking the Navajo loop trail in Bryce Canyon National Park at sunrise with some clouds and fog.

Utah (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Colorful sunset at Snake River Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

Wyoming (Red)

  • Average student loan debt: $31,000
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

Arizona (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

California (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Nolan Lake near Basalt and Fulford Colorado.

Colorado (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Connecticut (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Atlanta, Georgia, USA - September 25, 2016: Residents of Atlanta enjoy a morning of softball and kickball in Piedmont Park.

Georgia (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $42,000
Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

Hawaii (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
Joliet is a city in Kendall and Will counties in the U.

Illinois (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Bar Harbor: Group of young people walking on green grass hill in park downtown village in summer by boats.

Maine (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
SOLOMONS ISLAND, MARYLAND Bridge over Patuxent river.

Maryland (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $43,000
Somerville is a city located directly to the northwest of Boston, in Middlesex County.

Massachusetts (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $35,000
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

Minnesota (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Man climbing and hiking in the California Sierra Nevada mountains.

Nevada (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA at Memorial Bridge on the Piscataqua River.

New Hampshire (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Aerial view of Ortley Beach and Seaside Heights in Ocean County New Jersey

New Jersey (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Old Adobe church in New Mexico

New Mexico (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $34,000
Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

New York (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Bridges that span the Willamette River in Albany, Oregon.

Oregon (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $37,000
View of Erie Pennsylvania from Dobbins Landing.

Pennsylvania (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

Rhode Island (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $33,000
Taking a break at Kent Pond.

Vermont (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $38,000
Windmills in the mountains near Keyser, West Virginia.

Virginia (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $39,000
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $36,000
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Wisconsin (Blue)

  • Average student loan debt: $32,000
Political Contributions & Lobbyists - Super PACs and Political Campaign Donations.

Analysis

This comparison shows the overwhelming issue of student loan debt across America. While it may seem almost futile to compare the politics of red states versus blue when looking at student loan debt, it turns out that there is ultimately a noticeable difference.

Blue states, particularly those in the Northeast and along the Pacific Coast, tend to have higher average student loan debts. This could be attributed to the higher cost of living and potentially higher tuition rates at colleges and universities in these states. On the other hand, red states, especially those in the Midwest and Mountain West, show somewhat lower average debts, which might reflect lower costs of living and possibly more conservative borrowing habits.

However, the highest student loan debt is found in Maryland, a blue state, with an average of $43,000, indicating that students in some blue states may face particularly steep financial challenges post-graduation.

