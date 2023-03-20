US Markets

Student in custody after three stabbed in Canada school

March 20, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police have taken a student into custody after three people were stabbed at a high school in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia on Monday, authorities said.

Police said they were called about a weapons complaint at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) northwest of downtown Halifax, around 9:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT). Officers reached the school and took one student into custody and found three people with stab wounds.

The wounded people were transported to a hospital for treatment, Halifax Regional Police said in a statement, adding that the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The police statement did not provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are still investigating and the school has been closed for the remainder of the day, it said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.