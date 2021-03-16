Student housing group Unite sees full occupancy for 2021/22 academic year

March 16 (Reuters) - British student housing provider Unite Group UTG.L expects strong demand for the upcoming academic year, which will support a return to full occupancy and rental growth, it said on Tuesday as it recommended a final dividend for the pandemic-hit 2020.

Pre-tax loss widened to 120.1 million pounds ($166.28 million)for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from 101.2 million pounds a year earlier. The 2019 number included impairment charges related to Unite's purchase of Liberty Living.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

