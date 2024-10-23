Student Housing Costs Are Rising. Here’s How To Lower Your Bill

Yes, college is expensive. The real surprise: Housing can be pricier than tuition. At public four-year colleges in 2023-24, the average cost for housing and food was $12,770 — higher than the $11,260 for tuition and fees, according to a 2023 College Board report. Students at community colleges and private schools also faced similarly high housing costs.

High housing prices can impact a student’s ability to thrive at college or complete their degree. According to a 2019 report by Temple University’s Hope Center in Philadelphia, about 56% of surveyed students said they experienced housing insecurity — including the inability to pay rent — in the previous year.

“We see escalating prices and escalating costs whether you're on- or off-campus, and so it’s becoming a bigger piece of the college education funding puzzle for a lot of families,” says Olan Garrett, associate vice president of student affairs at Temple University.

There are strategies to lower your college housing costs, from getting roommates to carefully comparing on- and off-campus options. Advisors at your college can guide you toward affordable options, even in emergency situations.

Before you take out more student loans than necessary to pay for college housing, consider these expert-approved tips.

Start early and do your research

Start looking for housing as early as possible — for many students looking off-campus, that will be mid- to late-fall for the next academic year, says Garrett. You may have more time if you want to live on-campus: that selection process typically opens in the spring, he says.

“The later you wait, the fewer options there will be,” Garrett says.

One way to get ahead of the curve: reach out to leasing agents in your community. “For example, if you're going to an open house or an apartment tour, find the leasing agent and get in contact with them about what other available units might come up,” suggests Matt Aini, chair of the Student HOMES Coalition, a student-run organization that promotes affordable student housing policies. This could help you find apartments that aren’t yet listed online.

Do some research on your potential landlord or rental management company before signing a binding lease. Reach out to friends and peers and look up online reviews.

“How have people perceived the way the landlord works? Is it a landlord that's very responsive to requests?” says Garrett.

Compare on-campus and off-campus options

Off-campus living may come with more independence and cheaper rent — but when it comes to comparing costs with on-campus options, it’s not always “apples to apples,” says Garrett.

With on-campus living, utilities like heat, water, electricity, trash and WiFi are typically baked into your housing fee. The dorm may also come fully furnished. Off-campus rent doesn’t usually include these services, so you’ll have extra college expenses. Off-campus apartments may also require a security deposit and first month’s rent upfront.

Most college websites offer online cost-of-living calculators that can help you compare average costs of living on- or off-campus.

If your school is close to home and you have the option to continue living there, you may consider commuting to save money on housing.

Aini, who is a senior at the University of California, Berkeley, lives with his parents nearby and commutes to campus.

“I made a very conscious decision,” Aini says. “And among other things, you see the cost. And I think it just makes things easier.”

Get roommates and manage expectations

Having a roommate is part of the quintessential college experience for many freshmen at American universities. Even after freshman year, living with roommates allows you to split rent and utility bills.

“I do believe there's value in roommates or shared living environments,” says Brenda Ice, senior associate dean and senior director of residential life at Brown University in Providence, R.I. “This isn't me saying, ‘try to pack in as many people as you can in a particular house or apartment,’ but I do believe there is both a social benefit of living with more than one person in a shared space, while also helping to cut down on costs.”

Be willing to compromise on amenities to get a place that’s within your budget. You may not be able to live in a brand new or recently renovated residence hall without roommates.

“Understand the first goal of this is to be able to live in a place of comfort that allows you to sleep, study, do the things you need to do,” Garrett says.

Reach out to university resources

For help navigating housing options, reach out to your university’s housing and residence life office. School administrators can walk you though on-campus options, and some can help with off-campus housing.

“Have a conversation with a housing officer,” Garret says. “In most cases, one size does not fit all.”

Many colleges offer off-campus housing databases with vetted landlords and properties. Some may even offer free workshops. For example, Brown works with a campus partner to teach students about financial literacy, understanding leases, connecting with neighbors and more, Ice says.

Even if your school doesn’t offer such robust housing resources, it likely has a housing officer. At North Seattle College, a community college, housing resource specialist Shannon Thomas helps students through emergency housing situations.

“I make connections with agencies and programs all throughout the area, whether it's community service organizations, city or state programming, private landlords, or other schools and agencies,” Thomas explains.

Submit the FAFSA to minimize borrowing costs

If you need to take out student loans for housing, then prioritize federal student loans, which have more generous protections and flexible repayment options. You must submit the FAFSA to qualify for federal student loans and need-based Pell Grants. If you’ve borrowed the maximum amount in federal loans, consider private student loans as a last resort to fill in any funding gaps.

Use a student loan calculator to see how much your debt could cost you over time.

Read your lease and communicate with landlords

If you plan to live off campus, understand that leases are binding legal documents with major financial implications. Violating your lease terms may result in extra fees, eviction and a stain on your record that could make it difficult to rent an apartment in the future.

Some schools, like Brown, employ attorneys to help students with legal advice, including reviewing lease terms and navigating landlord disputes. You can also bring your lease documents to a free legal clinic at your school or in your community, says Aini.

If you’re already living off-campus and foresee an issue paying rent, reach out to your landlord proactively, Garrett says.

“I'm channeling my wife here, who's a property manager, she would say, ‘communicate with your landlord early ... if you know you're going to be an issue, let them know you're going to be an issue.’ Most landlords are willing to work with you up front,” he explains.

Apply for emergency housing grants

According to the 2019 Hope Center survey, 14% of students at four-year colleges said they experienced homelessness in the past 12 months. At community colleges, that figure was 18%. The vast majority of these students temporarily stayed with a relative or friend, the survey found.

Grants can help you get by in emergency situations where you’re at risk of losing housing. States, cities and institutions usually offer these grants. To learn about your options, reach out to the housing officer at your institution.

For example, colleges in Washington state can dole out the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) emergency grant.

To apply for the WSAC grant, students typically first meet with a housing coordinator at their school, says Thomas, who oversees the WSAC grant program at North Seattle College. The amount of money students can get from this grant is flexible, though Thomas says it goes up to roughly $3,000.

“We will assess their housing needs, their basic needs and then we'll prioritize what those are and set a course for finding them,” Thomas says. “A student might drop in and say, ‘we're moving into an apartment that's going to cost us ‘X’ amount of money. I only have so much. I am not receiving assistance from my family, or can’t pay for a variety of reasons. And so can you help me with this?’ And so what happens is, we take a request for financial assistance and we explore it as a team.”

In an urgent situation, Thomas says he may refer students to a shelter or arrange for a stay in a motel.

“It's pretty clear that if you're addressing the basic needs of your students, that you're going to improve your retention rates … and you're also going to improve the quality of community on your campus,” Thomas says.

