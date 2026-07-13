StubHub vs. Build-A-Bear Workshop: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

StubHub maintains a dominant global marketplace for live event ticketing, connecting fans with sellers across major sports and entertainment categories.

Build-A-Bear Workshop leverages a unique retailtainment model and strong brand partnerships to drive consistent profitability and cash flow.

Which of these consumer-focused stocks is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than StubHub ›

Investors choosing between StubHub (NYSE:STUB) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) must weigh a high-growth tech platform against a profitable specialty retailer to determine which stock offers the best path forward.

StubHub operates a dominant digital marketplace for live event ticketing, while Build-A-Bear thrives on unique, in-person experiential shopping. Although they serve different industries, both rely heavily on discretionary consumer spending. This comparison explores whether StubHub's massive scale or Build-A-Bear's consistent profitability and low valuation make for a more compelling investment today.

The case for StubHub

StubHub operates a massive global ticketing marketplace that connects individual buyers and sellers, professional ticket brokers, and content rights holders. The platform generates revenue through transaction fees on both secondary and original issuance tickets for concerts, theater, and sporting events. It manages two primary brands, StubHub and Viagogo, though divestiture requirements from previous competition settlements limit its ability to operate fully under the StubHub name in certain international regions.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.7 billion, representing a slight year-over-year decline of approximately 1.4%. The company reported a significant net loss of close to $1.9 billion for the same period, which resulted in a negative net margin of 109.2%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8x, which measures total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at 1.0x, indicating that the business has just enough current assets to cover its short-term obligations. Despite reported losses, the company generated free cash flow of approximately $191.2 million, which is the cash remaining after paying for operating costs and capital investments.

The case for Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop specializes in experiential retail, where guests create their own stuffed animals, a model that has helped it remain relevant among retail stocks for decades. The company targets families and children through physical stores while expanding its reach to adult collectors through e-commerce and licensed products. It maintains lucrative licensing relationships with major brands, including Disney (NYSE:DIS), Nintendo (OTC:NTDOY), Warner Bros. (NASDAQ:WBD), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), to drive consistent consumer demand.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $529.8 million, a 6.7% increase compared to the previous year. Net income for the period reached approximately $52.2 million, resulting in a healthy net margin of 9.9%. This consistent profitability highlights the resilience of its business model even as consumer spending habits shifted across the broader retail landscape during the year.

According to its January 2026 balance sheet, the current ratio is 1.5x, suggesting the company has a solid cushion to cover its short-term liabilities. The debt-to-equity ratio sits at roughly 0.8x, showing a balanced relationship between total debt and shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year reached nearly $39.5 million, providing the capital necessary to fund store expansions and potential shareholder returns.

Risk profile comparison

StubHub faces significant litigation risks, including a class action lawsuit regarding ticket fulfillment for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company also recently settled with the FTC for $10 million regarding fee transparency, illustrating a tightening regulatory environment for ticketing platforms. Furthermore, the company relies heavily on traffic from search engines like Alphabet, meaning any changes to search algorithms or AI results could materially impact its user acquisition costs.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is highly sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, as inflation or economic slowdowns can quickly reduce discretionary spending on toys and experiences. The company relies on a limited number of vendors in China and Vietnam, making it vulnerable to geopolitical tensions or shipping disruptions that could hurt profit margins. Additionally, a large portion of its revenue comes from physical stores in malls, where declining foot traffic or rising rents remain constant threats to long-term profitability.

Valuation comparison

Build-A-Bear Workshop appears significantly more attractive on a valuation basis than StubHub, offering a much lower multiple of both its revenue and future earnings estimates.

Metric StubHub Build-A-Bear Workshop Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 28.0x 7.6x 357.9x P/S ratio 2.6x 0.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

On the surface, StubHub and Build-A-Bear seem to have little in common. But both rely on discretionary consumer spending and sell experiences as much as products, making them an interesting matchup. It's also a classic choice between a profitable value stock and a beaten-down growth play.

For those without young children, Build-A-Bear has gone beyond the mall-based toy brand and has evolved into a technology-adjacent consumer brand through its digital platform, gaming partnerships, streaming collaborations, and media business. It trades at an attractive valuation and pays a solid dividend. The company faces significant risks, though, specifically from supply chain issues and changing consumer behavior.

StubHub’s focus is on selling event tickets from both primary and secondary sellers, such as professional ticket brokers. As a result, it allows sellers to dynamically mark up prices based on demand. It is currently unprofitable and carries a heavy debt burden, and has plunged dramatically since its September 2025 IPO. However, it is generating cash and captures 50% of the ticket resale market. Its valuation is dirt cheap, and some institutional investors see substantial upside.

If I had to buy one of these stocks today, my choice would be Build-A-Bear. While it's true that StubHub could deliver larger returns if its plan is successful, investors are taking on significant risk. Build-A-Bear is already profitable and pays a dividend. Its valuation is reasonable relative to its earnings, and as a long-term investor, I'd rather own stock in a proven business model.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nintendo, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Build-A-Bear Workshop and Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.