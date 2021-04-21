Stuart Grant of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Just Spent US$294k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) should definitely note that insider Stuart Grant recently paid US$4.84 per share to buy US$294k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eyenovia

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Stuart Grant was not the only time they bought Eyenovia shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$3.60 per share in a US$1.2m purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$4.66), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Eyenovia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$3.07. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:EYEN Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

Does Eyenovia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 26% of Eyenovia shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eyenovia Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Eyenovia shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Eyenovia (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

