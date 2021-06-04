STTK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Shattuck Labs Inc (Symbol: STTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.61, changing hands as high as $29.41 per share. Shattuck Labs Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STTK's low point in its 52 week range is $17.51 per share, with $60.5162 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.00.

