STT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.50, changing hands as low as $88.26 per share. State Street Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $70.20 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.94. The STT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

