STT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.01, changing hands as high as $77.42 per share. State Street Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $58.615 per share, with $94.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.65. The STT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: NXGL shares outstanding history
GDXJ Dividend History
Institutional Holders of PTP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.