STT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.86, changing hands as high as $63.64 per share. State Street Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $48.62 per share, with $77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.67.

