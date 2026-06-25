STT Announces Plan for 10% Dividend Hike Post 2026 Stress Test Results

State Street Corp. STT intends to increase its quarterly dividend by 10% from 84 cents per share to 92 cents in third-quarter 2026, subject to approval by its board of directors. The announcement came yesterday, following the bank’s successful completion of this year’s stress test.



Per the test results, State Street’s Stress Capital Buffer will remain at the 2.5% floor through Sept. 30, 2027, and thus, its common equity tier 1 ratio requirement is unchanged at 8%. This reinforces the financial strength and resiliency of the company under adverse circumstances.



After clearing last year’s stress test, State Street had increased its quarterly dividend 11%, before which, the company had hiked annual dividends four consecutive times by 10%. STT currently has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 9.43% and its payout ratio is 30% of earnings. This indicates that it retains sufficient earnings for reinvestment and future growth initiatives while delivering lucrative returns to its shareholders.



Apart from regular dividend payouts, State Street enhances shareholder value through share repurchases. In January 2024, the company was authorized to repurchase shares worth up to $5 billion (with no expiration date). As of March 31, 2026, $2.1 billion worth of authorization remained available.



The company maintains a decent liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, STT’s long-term debt was $25.2 billion, and other short-term borrowings were $4 billion, while cash and due from banks plus interest-bearing deposits with banks totaled $130.1 billion. Given its robust capital and liquidity position, the company is expected to sustain efficient capital distribution activities, through which it will keep boosting investor confidence in the stock.

STT’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of State Street have gained 27.7%, outperforming the industry’s 13.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, STT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Capital Distribution Plans of Other Banks

JPMorgan JPM intends to increase its quarterly dividend 10% to $1.65 per share in the third quarter of this year. Also, JPM’s board of directors authorized a common share repurchase program worth $50 billion, effective July 1, 2026.



Likewise, Morgan Stanley MS plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $1.15 per share from the current $1. Also, Morgan Stanley’s board of directors reauthorized a multi-year share repurchase program of up to $20 billion, without an expiration date, beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.