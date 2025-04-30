$STSS stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STSS stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $117,940,386 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STSS:
$STSS Insider Trading Activity
$STSS insiders have traded $STSS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT MICHAEL HAYES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 13 purchases buying 305,000 shares for an estimated $20,822 and 0 sales.
$STSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $STSS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,815
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 955 shares (+2122.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,967
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,151
