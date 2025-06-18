$STSS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STSS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,062,109 of trading volume.

$STSS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STSS:

$STSS insiders have traded $STSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MICHAEL HAYES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $10,750 and 0 sales.

$STSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $STSS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

