St.Shine Optical Co. (TPEX:1565) Price Target Decreased by 27.50% to 147.90

The average one-year price target for St.Shine Optical Co. (TPEX:1565) has been revised to NT$147.90 / share. This is a decrease of 27.50% from the prior estimate of NT$204.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$146.45 to a high of NT$152.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.73% from the latest reported closing price of NT$213.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in St.Shine Optical Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1565 is 0.01%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 2,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 654K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 648K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 369K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1565 by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 171K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1565 by 5.74% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 147K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

