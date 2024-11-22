STS Global Trust’s Share Repurchase Strategy

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 72,000 of its own shares at 236 pence each, adding them to their treasury stock. This move brings the company’s total issued ordinary shares to 175,188,185, although only 125,649,415 are considered for market reporting purposes. Such transactions can impact shareholder value and market perception, making it a noteworthy development for investors.

