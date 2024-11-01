STS Global Trust Reports Share Voting Rights

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, the company holds 126,151,415 ordinary shares with voting rights out of a total of 175,188,185 shares issued. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements concerning their interests based on the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

