News & Insights

Stocks

STS Global Trust Boosts Treasury Stock with Share Buyback

October 29, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 180,000 of its own ordinary shares at 232.50 pence each, bolstering its treasury stock as part of a strategic move to manage share capital. The transaction adjusts the company’s share capital to 126,251,415 issued ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. Investors should note these figures for reporting purposes under FCA guidelines.

For further insights into GB:STS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.