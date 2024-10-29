STS Global Trust Boosts Treasury Stock with Share Buyback

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 180,000 of its own ordinary shares at 232.50 pence each, bolstering its treasury stock as part of a strategic move to manage share capital. The transaction adjusts the company’s share capital to 126,251,415 issued ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. Investors should note these figures for reporting purposes under FCA guidelines.

