STS Global Trust Announces Voting Shares Update

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has 125,404,415 shares with voting rights in circulation, following the holding of 49,783,770 shares in treasury. This figure is important for shareholders for calculating changes in their stake according to financial regulations.

