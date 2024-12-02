News & Insights

Stocks

STS Global Trust Announces Voting Shares Update

December 02, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has announced that as of November 30, 2024, it has 125,404,415 shares with voting rights in circulation, following the holding of 49,783,770 shares in treasury. This figure is important for shareholders for calculating changes in their stake according to financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:STS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.