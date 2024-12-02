STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 80,000 of its own shares at 237.00 pence each to hold them in treasury, affecting its overall share capital. The company’s issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, now stands at 125,324,415 ordinary shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

