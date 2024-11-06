STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s Share Repurchase Update

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust has repurchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at 232 pence each, adding them to its treasury. This move alters the company’s share composition, with 125,971,415 ordinary shares now in circulation, excluding treasury holdings. Investors should note this change when assessing their stake in the company.

