STS Global Income & Growth Trust Updates Share Structure

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at 236.5 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This transaction affects the share capital structure, with 125,404,415 issued ordinary shares now in circulation. Investors should note this change when assessing their interest in the company.

