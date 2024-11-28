STS Global Income & Growth Trust Repurchases Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 237.00 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, which impacts the company’s share capital configuration. Investors should note the updated total of 125,454,415 issued ordinary shares when assessing their holdings.

