STS Global Income & Growth Trust Repurchases Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at 232 pence each, consolidating its financial strategy by holding these in treasury. This move adjusts the company’s total issued ordinary shares to 125,871,415, excluding those held in treasury, which could influence investor interest and market dynamics.

