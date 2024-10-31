STS Global Income & Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at 229.50 pence each to be held in treasury, leaving 126.15 million shares available in the market. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

