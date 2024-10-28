STS Global Income & Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares at 233 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move adjusts the company’s share capital, which now consists of over 126 million issued shares excluding treasury shares, signaling a strategic financial maneuver that may interest stock market enthusiasts.

