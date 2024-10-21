STS Global Income & Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust has repurchased 50,000 of its Ordinary shares at 233.50 pence each to hold in Treasury, affecting its overall share capital structure. This move highlights the company’s strategic approach to managing its shares and potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors should note the updated figure of 126,792,415 Issued Ordinary Shares for reporting purposes.

