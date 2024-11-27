STS Global Income & Growth Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has acquired 50,000 of its own shares at 236.5 pence each, boosting the number of treasury shares to nearly 50 million. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital effectively, maintaining investor interest and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
