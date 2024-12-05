STS Global Income & Growth Trust Adjusts Share Capital

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at 236.00 pence per share to hold in treasury, adjusting its share capital to 125,224,415 issued ordinary shares excluding those held in treasury. This move is indicative of the company’s strategic capital management practices.

