STS Global Income & Growth Trust Adjusts Share Capital

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 95,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 236.21 pence per share, adding them to Treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s share capital to 125,554,415 issued Ordinary shares, excluding those in Treasury. Investors should consider this figure when evaluating their interests in the company.

For further insights into GB:STS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.