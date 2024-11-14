STS Global Income & Growth Trust Adjusts Share Capital

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at 233 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This transaction adjusts the company’s share capital to a total of 175,188,185 issued ordinary shares, with 125,821,415 shares actively traded. Investors should note these figures for any changes in their shareholding interests.

